‘Manchester City know they are guilty and tried to settle the case secretly’

Manchester City knew the Premier League would find them guilty of breaching its Financial Rules and tried to reach a settlement shortly before the verdict, according to US outlet Bloomberg.

To settle the breaches out of court, the club offered to pay a huge fine and leave it at that.

The Premier League rejected the offer, knowing Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United would strongly oppose it after Manchester City's wrongdoing had severely disadvantaged them.

Found guilty of breaching the Premier League Financial Rules 114 times, the Citizens are now appealing the case.

If the guilty verdict stands, Manchester City's punishment remains unknown. British media have speculated about a points deduction and relegation.