Leeds United are closing in on Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as they look to strengthen between the posts before next season kicks off.

According to "The Athletic", the Whites are on the verge of a deal worth around 47 million euros including bonuses.

The 23-year-old England international, who favoured a move to Elland Road, is set to become the club's third summer signing after Tarik Muharemovic and Harry Wilson.

Karl Darlow's departure to Manchester United left a gap Leeds were desperate to fill.

Newcastle had circled for a spell, but Trafford now looks bound for Yorkshire.

He joined City last summer hoping to make the number one shirt his own. Then Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived out of nowhere, and Trafford slipped down the pecking order.

Seventeen appearances across all competitions followed last season, including outings in City's FA Cup and League Cup triumphs.