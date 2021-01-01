An opportunity of dreams! Become Goal's trainee Manchester City correspondent

In association with TECNO, Manchester City is a giving you an opportunity to become Goal’s local trainee Man City correspondent...

With their recent 2-0 win over Burnley, high-flying Manchester City extended their winning streak to nine matches in the Premier League. The Sky Blues have now remained unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions which is quite an accomplishment.

Pep Guardiola’s men are currently placed at the top of the league table with 47 points from 21 matches and if they can beat Liverpool on Sunday, they will extend their lead to six points at the summit over city rivals and second-placed Manchester United.

Amidst Manchester City’s purple patch, their fans in India and Nigeria have a unique opportunity to be part of a very promising season for the club.

In association with TECNO, Manchester City is offering you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become Goal’s local trainee Man City correspondent for the business end of the 2020-21 season, from March to May.

Over 13 weeks, two lucky winners, one from India and Nigeria each, will get an opportunity to work to cover the English giants. The winner gets a paid contract with the world’s biggest football website!

To enter the contest, you have to create a single 60-second video on the Manchester City vs Liverpool match on February 6. Using your mobile phone, capture your preview and review of the game that demonstrates your personality and lets us know why we should select you. Go to this link to submit your entry: https://www.mancity.com/tecno-goal

The winners will also receive a brand new TECNO mobile phone and a Manchester City merchandise pack. They will be mentored by Goal’s dedicated Man City correspondent Jonathan Smith and additional training will be done by Goal’s local editorial teams in India and Nigeria.

TECNO Mobiles, a premium mobile phone brand, has been associated with Manchester City as their Official Global Tablet and Handset Partner since 2016. The brand has a presence in more than 60 countries across the globe with its innovation, technological and artistic progression as well as a diversified product portfolio featuring smartphones and smart AIoT products.

TECNO consistently aims to inspire it’s consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO’s intimate understanding of its consumers is what inspires them to constantly innovate and provide localized innovations for their users who are “young at heart” and never stop pursuing excellence.