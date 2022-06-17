Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad: Molding the youth in the “Guardiola” way

Manchester City U23 are the reigning Premier League 2 champions

When Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad took the field away to Leeds United in the Premier League 2, they had the chance to wrap up the league title with a match to spare. The players had played scintillating football throughout the campaign; however, it was the home side that took the lead in the sixth minute. Manager Brian Murphy was understandably not too pleased with the proceedings as his troops conceded early.

Just two minutes later, however, Kayky equalized, and four minutes from the leveler Cole Palmer handed the advantage. A six-minute Blitzkrieg goal was enough to put the defending champions back in control. At the final whistle, the score line read 3-1 to City and there were scenes of jubilation on the ground for winning successive league titles.

In the game against Everton, the Cityzens did not let their socks go down and won 7-0. The winning DNA that Guardiola has instilled within the first team has percolated to all areas of Club, including the youth teams and the club is reaping the rewards.

The 2021/22 Champions ended the season with 16 wins in 26 matches, amassing a total of 54 points. They also boast of ending the campaign with the highest goal difference (33) and once again, all this was achieved by sticking to the footballing philosophy set by Guardiola.

Many players of this talented side have already been handed their senior team debuts this season in the earlier rounds of domestic cup competitions. Palmer, attacking midfielder McAtee, and GOAL’s NXGN stars Romeo Lavia and Kayky Chagas experienced first-team action against Swindon Town in the third round of the FA Cup. They were impressive in that outing which showed that they are moving in the right direction.

Highlights of the season

Unsurprisingly, Brian Murphy’s side has scored a whopping 65 goals in 26 matches, the highest in the league, averaging 2.5 goals per game. Their 7-0 victory against Everton was the perfect example of their possession-based attacking style of football. Palmer, Oscar Bobb, Kayky, and Liam Delap were all on the scoresheet in what was their biggest victory of the season.

Whereas McAtee, who finished as the League’s top goal scorer with 18 goals, produced a brilliant individual performance against Manchester United by scoring a hattrick in a 4-2 victory away from home. This impressive win on August 28, 2021, early in the season saw Murphy’s side set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

The presence of a clear route to the first team is a big motivating factor for the development squad. They have a role model in the form of Phil Foden to look up to as he is the perfect example of consistency, patience, and hard work paying off in the long run.

State-of-the-art facilities coupled with meticulous planning ensure that the team is moving in the right direction. Moreover, City’s youth teams (U23s, U18s, U17s, and U16s) have also won the league in all four categories which further vindicates the methods and practices that are undertaken in the club.