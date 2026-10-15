Managerial shake-up would cost a huge transfer fee: Will Fabian Hürzeler set a world transfer record?

According to The Sun, Brighton & Hove Albion's Fabian Hürzeler is the leading candidate to succeed Michael Carrick, whose position is reportedly under serious threat.

Although Carrick led the Red Devils back into the Champions League in spectacular fashion after taking over from Ruben Amorim last season, United have now made their worst start to a season in over 40 years.

"When things don't quite go to plan, I can sometimes understand that reaction," Carrick said after the disappointing 1-1 draw with Tottenham in last weekend's clash between two struggling sides. "Of course it hurts, it hurts a lot. It's not a pleasant experience, but sometimes you just have to get through it."

After six matches, the Red Devils sit 12th in the Premier League with just six points. A 2-0 Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid followed in midweek, after which Lisandro Martinez launched a fierce attack on the club's leadership.

Why are Manchester United's players attacking their own club's leadership?

"It was really bad," Martínez told Prime Video after the fifth game without a win. "I have to restrain myself a lot, but sometimes that reflects exactly where our club is at the moment." He called for more investment. "One hundred per cent. I expect more from our sporting director. I have to be honest: as players, we have to do more, but it's also important to build a strong squad to be prepared for nights like this," the defender said angrily.

Sporting director Jason Wilcox invested more than €170 million in the team last summer, but spent mainly on midfield rather than the problem areas in attack and on the left side of defence. "We had a fantastic season last year; now we expect more from the club's leadership, more players to stay competitive. Because many other teams are also bringing in a lot of players," Martínez said.

Sacking Carrick would not solve the club's fundamental problems, the Argentine added. "You can't always just change the manager, change the manager, change the manager," Martínez said, before asking: "What about other areas? I can't say any more."

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How much would Manchester United have to pay for Hürzeler?

Despite Martínez's appeal, Hürzeler's name is now apparently under discussion in Manchester, although the club's leadership still have confidence in Carrick, according to The Sun. Hürzeler endured a difficult spell with Brighton last season, when even his own fans mocked him.

Nevertheless, the Seagulls secured a place in the Conference League, and Brighton have started the new season strongly, winning four of their six games. Hürzeler's side also knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup in mid-September.

If the Red Devils sack Carrick and approach Brighton about Hürzeler, Manchester United would probably have to pay a large compensation fee for the 33-year-old, assuming he would even consider a move in the middle of the season. The US-born coach's contract runs until 2029.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom said last month that the club were "prepared for all eventualities" should an enquiry about Hürzeler come in. "There are many things in the world to worry about, but losing a head coach or players is not one of them. Of course, you really don't want that, but head coaches come and go."

Last summer, Manchester City paid Chelsea €20 million for Enzo Maresca to succeed Pep Guardiola. Chelsea had sacked Maresca in January, but he remained under contract. Brighton have let a manager leave mid-season before: in September 2022, the Seagulls allowed Graham Potter to join Chelsea for €17 million. Chelsea sacked him six months later after he averaged 1.42 points per game in 31 matches. Bayern Munich hold the transfer record for a manager, having paid RB Leipzig €25 million for Julian Nagelsmann.

Alongside Hürzeler, Antonio Conte has recently emerged as a potential managerial candidate at Manchester United. According to the Sun, the Italian would be "very pleased" to return to the Premier League. Conte managed Chelsea from 2016 to 2018, winning the league title with the Blues in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018. Unlike Hürzeler, Conte is currently without a club and would be available without a compensation fee.

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