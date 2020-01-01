Manager Wilder lands new contract with Sheffield United

Despite signing a three-year deal in July, an impressive start to life in the Premier League has seen the boss tied down further by the Blades

Chris Wilder has signed a new contract with Premier League surprise package , keeping him in charge of the Blades until 2024.

United have impressed under manager Wilder on their return to the English top flight this season, and they sat in eighth place ahead of Friday's encounter with West Ham.

With the top five in their sights, United have been handed a timely boost by news of Wilder's new four-and-a-half-year deal.

"Naturally, I'm delighted to sign a new deal until 2024 and commit to the club that is close to my heart," Wilder told the club's official website.

"I am grateful to [the owner] Prince Abdullah for taking the initiative and offering this contract, we've had a great few years and hopefully we can continue the upward curve - let's see how far we can go on this journey."

Wilder, who started his career with the Blades and had two spells there as a player, took over as manager of the club in 2016, guiding them to the League One title and promotion to the Championship the following season.

He was rewarded for helping United reach the Premier League with a three-year deal in July last year, since when the 52-year-old's stock has continued to rise.

Blades owner Prince Abdullah added: "Chris has played an integral role in our recent and current success and we want him at the helm in the future, driving us forward, hence the new long-term contract.

"He is a dynamic leader, with whom the supporters connect and it is important that we have someone of his stature leading this club on the field.

"January is a very important month but securing the signature of Chris was paramount and underpins all the plans we have for the club over the next few years."

Assistant manager Alan Knill has also signed a new contract with the club, who have established themselves in eighth place in the standings, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

They face West Ham in a Friday kick-off at Bramall Lane, with fixtures against and to come in the next fortnight.