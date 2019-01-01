Man Utd's Maguire move backed by record scorer Rooney

Manchester City have also been linked with the England defender, who the forward says has improved as a player in recent seasons

Harry Maguire would be a good signing for if they can lure him from , says Wayne Rooney.

Maguire is reportedly a target for United, as well as Premier League rivals , but the Foxes are said to value the international at £80 million ($97.3m), which would be a world-record fee for a defender.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Leicester have already turned down two offers for the England international, who missed training on Monday, although James Maddison joked on social media his team-mate's absence was due to an upset stomach.

United's need for defensive reinforcements was exacerbated on Tuesday when it was confirmed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Eric Bailly could be out for five months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

Reports in have suggested United are interested in and defender Samuel Umtiti, but the club's all-time leading goalscorer Rooney has backed Maguire to be a success at Old Trafford.

"I think Harry's a good player and over the last few years he's improved as a player," Rooney said to ESPN FC.

"He's gotten better, and he's been a main player for Leicester City, but also for England. I think he'd be a good signing if they can get him."



While Maguire may arrive at Old Trafford ahead of the transfer deadline on August 8, Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a move away.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola confirmed this month he is working on a deal for the midfielder, who has been touted as a target for and former club .

Article continues below

"It's obviously down to the club, to the board, to the manager, but I think also to the player," Rooney added when asked about the World Cup winner.

"If the player wants to stay, he'll stay and prove what a good player he is.

"Behind the scenes, I'm sure they're working on whether to keep him or whether to let him go."