Man Utd youngsters need more concentration in 'small games' - Matic

The Red Devils' younger players can lack focus in some matches, according to one of their more senior teammates

Nemanja Matic has told 's young players to improve their concentration levels in Premier League matches against low-profile opposition.

United have thrived in high-pressure fixtures, beating old boss Jose Mourinho's new side and following that win with victory in a local derby away to this month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who have been without senior players including Matic, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba for much of the 2019-20 season, have been found wanting in matches against teams further down the table.

United have failed to beat Bournemouth, , and in their past seven league games, having previous lost away matches to and West Ham and a home fixture with .

Matic, fit again after two months out with an injury sustained on international duty with , feels consistency is key if United are to push on from sixth in the table.

"It's difficult to explain, but I think that we have a very young team," the 31-year-old told Omnisport when asked why United appear to be more impressive against better sides.

"When we play big games against big players, big teams – when I say big teams, I mean teams at the top of the league like , , City, Tottenham – then I think these young players have more concentration.

"I think they give more on the pitch and, in small games, that's not the case in my opinion.

"If we manage to keep the same concentration in big games and also in small games then we can be more consistent and win more games.

"As you know we are fifth, sixth in the table and I'm sure that this team can do more."

United are away to bottom side on Sunday, seeking to extend a run of six games without defeat in the Premier League.

Matic has been linked with a possible move to Tottenham in January to reunite with former Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho and the player himself has admitted he's unsure over his club future.

While Spurs could be one option, Matic was also quick to praise the work Antonio Conte is doing in with .