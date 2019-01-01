‘Man Utd want trophies in 2019-20’ – Matic focused on fresh start

The Red Devils have gone two years without collecting major silverware and a Serbian midfielder is determined to help them get back on track

“want to win trophies” in 2019-20, says Nemanja Matic, with the Red Devils focused on embracing a fresh start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A fourth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in the summer of 2013 is preparing to open a new campaign at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer arrived as successor to Jose Mourinho in December and was handed a three-year contract after initially impressing on an interim basis.

A Treble-winning hero of the past has endured a tough time since opening his reign in style, with the Norwegian fully aware of the size of the task he faces.

There is, however, a determination within the camp to get back on track after two years without major silverware.

Serbian midfielder Matic told the club’s official website: "I think we need to be focused from the first day, to prepare physically and to be ready mentally for the season which is in front of us.



"We [must] think positively. We want to win trophies, so I think everyone needs to be ready."

Matic added on the mentality at United, with Daniel James having already become a first £15 million ($19m) addition of the summer transfer window: "The mood is always great.

"But last summer, because we had the World Cup, we had a shorter holiday and didn't have as much time to rest."

The 30-year-old, who is approaching his third season at Old Trafford, added on the tests to come: "I'm getting excited about the new season.

"But I won't look at the fixtures a lot because you have to look game by game.

"The next game is always the most important, so when the fixtures come out, the most important is the first game, so you are focused on your first game. Then when you've finished that you can think about the second one.

"In football it's not good to think about a game that comes later, so you need to be focused always on the next challenge."

United are about to discover their schedule for the 2019-20 campaign, with the Premier League fixture list announced on Thursday.