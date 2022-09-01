Man Utd power past Leicester as Ten Hag gets third straight win

Manchester United defeated Leicester City 1-0 on Thursday to continue their recent turnaround under Erik ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho goal the decider

Ten Hag's team building chemistry

Leicester sit bottom on one point

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United won a third game on the bounce to keep up their positive momentum under Ten Hag. Sancho scored his second goal in his past three appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils now move up to fifth in the table on nine points after failing to collect any points in their opening two fixtures. New signing Antony is yet to be added to the fold and he could provide yet another dynamic to this Manchester United team.

ALL EYES ON: Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for the fourth game in a row, however he provided a good cameo as he played the final 20 minutes. With the transfer window closing tonight, the striker is set to stay at Old Trafford in what looks to be a rotational role.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

Jadon Sancho is really starting to settle at Manchester United and it is showing!

Lisandro Martinez has been rock solid in recent weeks for Manchester United and he is full of passion.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed there is life in the old dog yet...

Casemiro will soon get used to his surroundings, but it's quite the shock not having Kroos and Modric next to you every week!

Thats three wins in a row for Manchester United, how long can they keep this form up?

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's team take on Arsenal on September 4 as they look to end the Gunners' 100 per cent winning record at the start of the season. They then begin their Europa League journey by hosting Real Sociedad on September 8.