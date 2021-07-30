Manchester United say no players positive for Covid-19 after Preston friendly called off

The club announced a small group had tested positive but have now confirmed after more tests they were 'false positives.'

Manchester United have confirmed there are no positive Covid cases within the first team training group after a scare on Thursday.

Players and staff are routinely tested and results on Thursday taken by lateral flow tests showed a small group, which included players and staff, had tested positive for the virus.

That group isolated while they awaited results of a PCR test, but are all now allowed back into the training ground after further testing showed they are negative.

What happened?

The players and staff were tested after the game against Brentford, as is routine, and a small number of the lateral flow tests came back positive.

The club consequently issued a statement explaining there were suspected positive Covid cases in the group and their pre-season clash against Preston North End, due to be played on Saturday, was called off.

Since they announced the cancellation of the fixture all players and staff have undergone more testing through PCR tests which showed the initial results were ‘false positives.’

Those results mean all players have been able to safely return to training and the club will continue to adhere to the Covid protocols. The decision to cancel the Preston game was precautionary in order to inform fans and it will not be rearranged.

It is expected the rest of their pre-season plans will go ahead as planned.

What was said?

A statement from United released on Friday afternoon read: “After further testing yesterday and today we can confirm that there are no positive cases within the first team group.

"Following consultation with the Premier League they are satisfied that all Covid protocols have been followed correctly and the squad can return to training immediately.”

What are United’s pre-season plans?

So far Solskjaer’s side have played three friendly matches against Derby, Queens Park Rangers and Brentford recording a win, defeat and a draw respectively. The remainder of Solskjaer’s squad are expected to join up at the start of next week as they begin their final preparations for the season.

The team will take part in another training camp, similar to the one they had in Surrey last week, before their final friendly fixture against Everton on Saturday, August 7.

