Man Utd need to sign Kane and Sancho, says club legend Ferdinand

The Red Devils need to break the bank to bring the star English duo to Old Trafford, according to the former defender

should pay whatever it takes to sign internationals Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho, according to Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand.

prodigy Sancho has long been linked with a move to United - with speculation growing that the 20-year-old is ready to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford.

talisman Kane has been on the books of the north London side his entire senior career, but recently didn't commit to the club when asked about his future.

Ferdinand believes Kane has started dropping hints about what he wants and that United and some of Europe's biggest clubs will swoop in with huge offers.

"Harry has always been coy and held back but he’s dropped a couple of bombs," Ferdinand said in an Instagram Q&A.

"He’s been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn’t happened. He’s frustrated.

"Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, breaks records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated.

"I think that statement means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs.

"I know Man Utd will be in for him because that type of player is perfect for them. I’m sure will be in and will come in?

"He will go for massive dough, at least £130m in today’s market.”

After failing to get a start at , Sancho left for Dortmund in 2017 and has become one of the hottest talents in world football - scoring 31 goals and getting 42 assists in only 90 appearances for the club.

Ferdinand is adamant that United and Sancho are a perfect match together, and he feels the youngster has the potential to become of the superstars of the game.

"I want Jadon to go to a team where he will play, improve and get trophies. He’s been linked with United, , PSG but I think United is the place for him to go because I’m biased.

"(Marcus) Rashford, (Anthony) Martial, Kane, Sancho, that would intimidate a lot of centre-halves before a whistle is blown. Definitely.

"Of course, he has to. If he wears the seven (shirt) he has to be there for the next 10 years. That’s what that shirt deserves and demands.

"He’s flying and one of the best young kids in the world at the moment. He’s a player with huge potential and will go for over £100m.

"You are buying someone for 10 years at your club, it’s massive money but I’d take him and risk it.

"You say to him, ‘You’re going to be the player we build a team around and person who can get us trophies.’ He’s got the X-factor, skills, beats and excites people.

"If you go to Real, Barca, United, those stadiums want to be excited and get them off their seat. Sancho is that guy.

"He has all the potential to be an absolute humongous superstar. He brings the playground to the stadium."