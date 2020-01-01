Man Utd midfielder Pereira set for loan move to Serie A side Lazio

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and could seal a deal to Italy

Andreas Pereira is set for a loan move away from to Italian side after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The midfielder has not been included in any of the three matchday squads since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got their 20/21 campaign underway and the arrival of Donny van de Beek has seen his position fall further under threat.

Pereira made 40 appearances across all competitions last season but struggled for game time after Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January and didn’t make the squad for the last three league games of the campaign.

The 24-year-old midfielder signed a new deal last summer to keep him at the club until June 2023 but with playing time dwindling he is open to a challenge elsewhere.

Lazio are looking for midfield reinforcements after thinking they were going to land former man David Silva, only for the 34-year-old to join Real Sociedad.

Goal can confirm that the Italian side are pushing for a season-long loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the campaign with the terms of a potential deal still being discussed between all parties.

A deal is not yet done but the club's sporting director Igli Tare told Tuttomercatoweb at an event in on Monday that he is hopeful Pereira would arrive over “the next two to three days".

Manager Simone Inzaghi added: "I know him, he's a quality player who could help us a lot. Now I don't want to talk of players who are not ours now. We are fortunate to have Tare who knows how to do it, we will see if he does not."

With a week left until the transfer window comes to a close United are still working on both incomings and outgoings. Chris Smalling is hoping to secure a permanent deal to , where he impressed on loan last season, but United are holding out for around £20 million ($25.7m) for the centre back.

Man Utd are still working on a deal to get Jadon Sancho to the club, despite Borussia Dortmund’s insistence that the forward is staying put in the Bundesliga, and discussions are ongoing to sign full-back Alex Telles.

It is possible Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot and Sergio Romero could all leave before the window comes to a close should the right offers come in for them.