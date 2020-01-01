Man Utd-linked Maddison signs new four-year Leicester contract

The 23-year-old had been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, but has committed his future to the Foxes

James Maddison has signed a new four-year contract with Leicester, ending speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

were among the sides to have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old international, who joined the Foxes from Norwich in 2018.

Maddison has played 76 times for Leicester in all competitions since then, scoring 16 goals and registering 10 assists.

Maddison told the club's official website: “I’m so happy to sign a new contract for this football club. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a player with so many positive things happening on and off the pitch and I’m delighted to be part of that.

"What we’ve achieved as a club this season is a huge step forward for us and I know there’s so much more to come from this team.



“I’ve enjoyed every moment since joining Leicester City. The supporters have been incredible to me and we’ve a fantastic set of players in that dressing room who are determined to show what we’re capable of doing together in both Europe and the Premier League next season.”

Maddison was signed after a hugely impressive spell with Norwich in the Championship, and he has emerged as one of England's most exciting young midfielders since making the step up to the Premier League.

He was rewarded for his good form with a first senior international appearance in November last year, though the coronavirus pandemic has so far prevented him from adding to his first England cap.

Maddison's own form has also contributed to that, with he and the Foxes struggling to replicate their early-season displays in 2020.

Maddison's last goal for the club came in a 3-0 win over Newcastle on New Year's Day, and he hasn't made a single assist in this calendar year.

There is, therefore, some pressure on him and on Brendan Rodgers' side as a whole to start the 2020-21 Premier League season quickly.

The Foxes get their season underway with a trip to newly promoted West Brom on September 12, with their first home fixture against seven days later.

They are likely to go into those games without left-back Ben Chilwell, who is closing in on a £50 million ($65m) move to Chelsea.