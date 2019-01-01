Man Utd legend warns Pochettino: Top-four and no trophies wouldn't be enough at Old Trafford

Paul Scholes says the Tottenham coach, who continues to be linked with the Red Devils, would have to work under more pressure if he changed jobs

Mauricio Pochettino would have to deliver more than merely a top-four finish if he took the reins at Manchester United, says Paul Scholes, with trophy challenges expected on multiple fronts.

The Tottenham head coach continues to be linked with a potential summer move to Old Trafford.

He has seen his claims to a permanent post with United talked up by many, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently impressing in an interim role.

If Pochettino were to take the reins, then he has been warned that he would face considerably more pressure that he shoulders in north London.

The Argentine has talked down the importance of silverware to Spurs of late, but Scholes says success would be demanded if he were to take on a new challenge in Manchester.

The United legend told Radio 5 Live: “It’s a really difficult one.

“As a player you want medals, you want trophies, you want to be winning stuff. I think as a club, and financially, Champions League is a little bit bigger I suppose.

“It would be a disaster if clubs like United didn’t get into Champions League next season — I think they will do the way they’re going — but for Tottenham it’s massive as well.

“I think Tottenham are at a point now where winning the FA Cup or the League Cup is much more important than being in the Champions League the year after.

“He couldn’t say that [at United]. If he’s at United he’s got to go for everything. Being in the Champions League, in the top four places, isn’t good enough.

“The only reason it would be good enough this season is because of the way the team have performed over the first half of the year. Winning the FA Cup will be good for United, it be a great achievement for Ole if he can do it, but if Pochettino comes in next season he has to try and win everything.

“Okay the League Cup may be on the back burner, but he has to try and win trophies for Man United. That’s what the fans expect and the club expects.”

Pochettino still has Spurs in the hunt for honours this season.

A narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday has ensured that Tottenham remain in the Premier League title picture, while they also have a Champions League last-16 encounter with Borussia Dortmund to come.