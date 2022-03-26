Luke Shaw has admitted that he has struggled to enjoy himself during a tough season for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are out of the Champions League and face an uphill battle to clinch qualification for next year's competition, having been forced to change their manager midway through the term.

Their travails are in stark contrast to Shaw's experiences with England, who are gearing up for the World Cup this year after an almost flawless qualifying campaign.

What was said?

“It’s always important to feel like you’re wanted and I think especially here I always feel that," Shaw told Sky Sports after England's 2-1 victory over Switzerland on Saturday, where he netted just before half-time to equalise for the Three Lions.

"I’m not saying I don’t at United but here, the way things are, I feel wanted and I enjoy my football. And I think a big part of football is the enjoyment.

“Of course it’s hard to enjoy when we’re losing and we’re not playing well at club level and we have to face that.

"This season it’s not been good enough at all so it’s hard to enjoy. We know we’ve got a lot to improve at the club but obviously right now we’re here with England so I’m focusing on that."

The bigger picture

Shaw, 26, made his England debut back in 2014 and has gone on to make 20 appearances for the nation, scoring on two occasions.

In spite of United's struggles the full-back has enjoyed a welcome return to form at Old Trafford recently, though he was forced to sit out their defeats to Manchester City and Atletico Madrid due to a bout of Covid-19.

