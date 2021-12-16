Man Utd coach Kieran McKenna in advanced talks to become Ipswich manager

Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna is in advanced talks to become the next Ipswich Town boss, GOAL understands.

McKenna kept his job after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month but it is understood the 35-year-old coach wants to leave and has held talks with the League One side.

Man United have given McKenna permission to leave with everyone at the club accepting it is a great opportunity for the Northern Irishman.

What do we know?

It is understood McKenna is in talks about taking the vacant manager’s position at Ipswich. The League One club sacks Paul Cook earlier this month with John McGreal taking temporary charge and the Northern Irishman is now favourite to take on the role on a permanent basis.

McKenna and the rest of the coaching staff kept their jobs following the sacking of Solskjaer. Michael Carrick, who was also a first-team coach, announced he would be leaving the club following the conclusion of his three games in temporary charge.

Rangnick confirmed he would be bringing in his own staff and Chris Armas, whose last job was at Toronto FC, joined as his assistant while Sascha Lense has signed a contract to become the club’s sports psychologist.

It is understood Rangnick has enjoyed working with McKenna and likes the 35-year-old but there is an acceptance that it is a great opportunity for him and United do not want to stand in his way.

Who are Rangnick’s assistants?

Mike Phelan, goalkeeper coach Richard Hartis and coach Martyn Pert are the only members of Solskjaer’s coaching team to remain.

Armas has come in as Rangnick’s assistant and Lense has also arrived as part of the German’s background staff.

It is understood Rangnick tried to persuade Carrick to stay at the club but the former midfielder had already made up his mind that he was going to leave.

How long has McKenna been at United?

McKenna joined United in 2016 as head coach of the U18s and won the Premier League Northern Division title in his second season in charge.

Jose Mourinho promoted him to the first-team coaching set up in the summer of 2018 and he stayed in that role after the Portuguese was sacked making up part of Solskjaer’s staff.

