Outgoing Man Utd star Cavani labelled a 'disgrace' by Scholes as club legend reflects on 'embarrassing' 2021-22 season

The Uruguayan endured a difficult second season with the Old Trafford club as he struggled with a series of fitness problems

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has been labelled a “disgrace” by club legend Paul Scholes, who questioned his commitment during the 2021-22 season.

The Uruguayan scored just two goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils during a difficult campaign for the club.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker is out of contract next month and it has already been confirmed that he will not be offered fresh terms.

What did Scholes say about Cavani?

Cavani scored 17 goals during a profitable first season at Old Trafford, which made a one-year extension to his contract seem like a shrewd move by the club last summer.

However, he has struggled for regular action during his second campaign due to a combination of injury, loss of form and the summer arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Scholes, however, believes Cavani was not always fully committed to the cause, citing his absence from the squad for February’s FA Cup defeat against Middlesbrough as an example.

The former England midfielder believes Cavani’s plight is symbolic of United’s poor season in general, which saw them finish sixth in the Premier League.

Scholes also questions whether new boss Erik ten Hag will get the required backing from the club’s hierarchy to revive their fortunes.

"Cavani I think was a disgrace this year, he hardly ever played,” he has told Premier League Productions.

"He pulled out of the Middlesbrough game because he had to travel back from wherever he was.

"Funnily enough, since that Middlesbrough game I think I heard last night United have won only five out of 18 games or something since then.

"It's been embarrassing, this manager [Ten Hag] now needs backing.

"Who's going to help him do that? The club upstairs is still a bit of a mess, we don't really know."

What is Cavani’s future?

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed Cavani's appearance against Crystal Palace last weekend would be his last for the club with his contract set to expire on June 30.

His Red Devils career ended on a sour note when he appeared to give a supporter the middle finger as he boarded the team bus after the game at Selhurst Park.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a move to Spain while clubs in South America are also believed to be keen on a deal.

