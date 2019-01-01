Man Utd captain Young compares Solskjaer to Ferguson: It's like the boss walked back in the door

The English defender says there are similarities between the current boss and the legendary manager

Ashley Young says the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is similar to Sir Alex Ferguson as the current boss brings a lot of the same traits as the legendary manager.

Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford following the departure of Jose Mourinho, becoming the fourth full-time boss since Ferguson's departure.

Tuesday marked the 33rd anniversary of Ferguson's hiring, a moment that brought unprecedented success to Old Trafford in the form of 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two titles.

Solskjaer played his part in that success during his career as a player, winning 12 total trophies during his Man Utd career, most famously the 1998-99 Champions League.

And Young, who joined the club during Ferguson's tenure in 2011, says that he sees similarities between the legendary manager and the current United boss.

"Since he came in it was like the boss had walked back through the door," Young said. "Same traits, same winning mentality, same desire, hunger. He has been here as a player and knows what the club is.

"That is what the club wanted and you can see at times in training he wants to put his boots on and join in. It has been fantastic and it's like the boss has walked back in the door."

One of Solskjaer's biggest contributions has been bringing along several young players, including Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes.

And Young, Man Utd's captain, believes the youngsters have earned that chance given how they've performed for the club so far.

"To see the likes of Mason, Jimmy, Chongy, Angel, Brandon to name a few they have done fantastically well," the defender said. "They have come in and it's a great opportunity for them when they get minutes on the pitch.

"That is the way the club is when you see youngsters doing well they come through to the first team throughout the years. They have to keep working hard in training, keep listening and keep learning to people giving them the right advice to improve themselves."

Manchester United are set to face Partizan Belgrade on Thursday in the before hosting on Sunday.

The Red Devils currently sit 10th in the Premier League.