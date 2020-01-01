‘Man Utd are eager to sign striker in January’ – Reinforcements needed to cover for MVP Rashford, says Van Persie

The former Red Devils frontman admits more firepower is needed with the club’s top scorer injured and Mason Greenwood still learning his trade

will be looking to bring in another striker before the end of the January transfer window, says Robin van Persie, with another option required to cover for injured “MVP” Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils are set to be without their 18-goal leading goalscorer for around three months after it was revealed that the England international has suffered a double back fracture.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the option of bolstering his ranks before the end of the month, with an untimely fitness setback having been suffered during a period in which reinforcements can be acquired.

Former United striker Van Persie expects those at Old Trafford to make the most of that opportunity, telling Premier League Productions: “I do believe that he’s [Solskjaer] not using those words, because otherwise you have the headlines and stuff, but I think they’re quite eager for a striker. Because they need one.

“Short-term, but long-term as well. I think it’s good to have competition at the club of the calibre of Manchester United. You need to have constant competition. So I’m pretty convinced that they are pretty eager to get a striker in.”

With the Dutchman aware of how problematic back complaints can be, Van Persie added on Rashford: “When I was about late 18 I made my debut, but before that I was playing with the reserves and the Under-19s, Saturday-Monday, Saturday-Monday for a couple of months.

“Then with the first team after I made my debut I played another six months, Sunday-Thursday, Sunday-Thursday. And then I had a similar injury, a stress fracture in my lower back. I was out with that for four months.

“You can’t really do much, you have to just rest and let it heal. But it is a difficult one because it always stays a little bit like a weak spot. Even now, it is not that I’m in pain or something, but it’s a sensitive area. So you have to be really careful with that.

“They will miss him so much. Like I said before, he is their MVP, their best player, creates the most, scores the most goals, even at that age. So it’s a big blow for Manchester United.”

With Rashford ruled out and United yet to bolster their ranks, Mason Greenwood is among those being asked to step up and counter the loss of their key man.

Van Persie is a big fan of the exciting academy graduate, but admits it would foolish to expect too much of the teenage frontman.

He added: “He’s very young. He’s still 18. It’s not honest towards him to let him live with all that kind of pressure to be the No.1 of Manchester United at that age.

“I think it’s better to give him time. He’s very talented, he’s very all-round. He can score goals, like he’s shown, I think he’s scored eight already. But I think it’s important for him to give him time.”

United, who sit fifth in the Premier League table at present, will be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a home date with .