Man United speculation there for a reason – Solskjaer praises Pochettino

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked in his pre-match press conference about the man who many believe will replace him next summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understands why Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Manchester United as he praised the highly-rated Tottenham manager.

Pochettino is reportedly at the top of United's list to permanently replace Jose Mourinho at the end of the season after the Portuguese was sacked in December.

Solskjaer was appointed as a caretaker basis until the end of the campaign amid United's search for a long-term successor, but the club favourite has thrown himself into the mix with five successive victories.

With United set to face Tottenham in a Premier League blockbuster at Wembley on Sunday, Solskjaer acknowledged speculation linking Pochettino to Old Trafford.

"He's done a very good job," the 45-year-old told reporters. "The speculation is there for a reason because he's done well.

"But it's not my job to rate different managers. My focus is on me and my team."

Ole reveals his approach for Sunday's big game at Wembley... #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0hDWEwnmfe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2019

United have not missed a beat since Solskjaer arrived last month, the Red Devils outclassing Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Bournemouth to move within three points of fifth-placed Arsenal.

The Red Devils also defeated Reading in the third round of the FA Cup last week.

United will come up against a Tottenham side fighting for the title in third position and boasting star England striker Harry Kane.

Kane has amassed 14 Premier League goals this season – level with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the top of the division's scoring charts – while he has found the back of the net in each of the past six games across all competitions.

Article continues below

"He's not bad, is he? Solskjaer said. "He's a fantastic goalscorer. One of the best in the world to play up there.

"Then again, I've got a couple as well who I'm happy to work with. He's also a top, top professional. I'm sure whoever plays with him and trains with him can talk more about him.

"But from the outside he's a fantastic finisher. He never misses chances really so let's make sure he doesn't get any against us."