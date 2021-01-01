Manchester United given Pogba boost as five players expected back for Milan clash

Solskjaer is expecting a big lift for his squad ahead of its Europa League clash away to Milan on Thursday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to have up to five players back from injury for Manchester United’s trip to AC Milan on Thursday.

Paul Pogba, who has not played since he came off during the 3-3 draw against Everton at the start of February, is also in contention ahead of a crucial week for United.

United are hoping to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and the semi-final of the FA Cup and the additions to their squad will come as a boost.

What was said?

Solskjaer confirmed they should have more players available for Thursday’s second leg against AC Milan at the San Siro.

He said: “Injury-wise I hope we have four or five players back for that game, very likely that Edinson (Cavani) and Anthony (Martial) are fit, Donny (van de Beek) hopefully as well, Paul (Pogba) even might make the trip and David (de Gea) is back from isolation, that's more numbers, today we had two goalkeepers on the bench so we need them back.”

How long has Pogba been out for?

Pogba was in fine form when he picked up the thigh injury, which has seen him miss nine games for United in all competitions. Cavani has missed the last four games with a knock.

Goal view

If Solskjaer can get all of those players back and playing well, then it would give United a real boost heading into the final weeks of the campaign. The knockout games this week against AC Milan and Leicester are season-defining fixtures. Solskjaer wants and needs silverware and could be boosted by yet another semi-final and a quarter-final if they navigate the next two games well enough.

Pogba was key to United’s unbeaten run at the start of the year which saw them go to the top of the table. If he can find that form again, then they have a real chance in the coming weeks of having a strong end to the season.

Similarly, the forwards have been woeful in front of net, so a fit Cavani for the final few weeks of the season - possibly his last at Old Trafford - could also prove to be beneficial.

