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Germany coach Jürgen Klopp heads into the upcoming international break with Marc-Andre ter Stegen as his number one. But is he right?

Germany head into the final international break of the year with a Nations League quarter-final place at stake. Their last group-stage matches against Serbia (13 November) and the Netherlands (16 November) will decide whether they qualify. Klopp is backing Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, as he made clear when announcing his squad last Thursday. But is he the right choice?

What happened to ter Stegen at FC Barcelona?

Ter Stegen has endured a difficult few years. In September 2024, he suffered a patellar tendon tear and missed almost the entire 2024/25 season at FC Barcelona. No sooner had he recovered from his knee injury than his back problems returned.

Barcelona then signed Joan Garcia from city rivals Espanyol Barcelona, ending ter Stegen's time as first choice. Those in charge, including coach Hansi Flick, effectively cast their captain aside. He fell from number one to third in the pecking order, behind Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny.

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Across the two seasons between 2024 and 2026, ter Stegen made just ten competitive appearances: nine for FC Barcelona and one for FC Girona, where he went on loan in the winter. His injury misfortune followed him there. A thigh injury kept him out for more than 160 days. After so many setbacks, though, his fortunes have gradually begun to improve.

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Ter Stegen flourishes again in Amsterdam

Another loan followed his disappointing spell at Girona. In August, ter Stegen moved to Ajax Amsterdam, hoping to establish himself again at the highest level. The Dutch record champions had finished only fifth in the Eredivisie the previous season, but remain a European giant and operate at an entirely different sporting level from Girona.

Those first few weeks showed how much work lay ahead. After so long without regular football, the 34-year-old looked rusty. A mistake in the Conference League and a poor display in the big league match against PSV Eindhoven drew criticism. As he played more regularly, though, the Mönchengladbach native began to rediscover his old form. The early doubts in the Netherlands have largely faded, replaced by growing enthusiasm.

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"Like an ice hockey goalkeeper": Ter Stegen dazzles Dutch press and team-mates

A few weeks ago against Sparta Rotterdam, ter Stegen produced perhaps his best performance yet in an Ajax shirt to help secure a 2-1 league win. He first made up for a dreadful misplaced pass by Julian Brandt with an outstanding one-on-one save from Mitchell van Bergen. Then he made several saves on the line, his reflexes almost single-handedly protecting the narrow lead until the final whistle.

Former professional Hans Kraay praised him in his column for Voetbal International: "Ajax had their backs to the wall for 45 minutes. Ter Stegen saved his team three points with fantastic saves. The man really is no amateur! My word, he was good!" Two moments particularly impressed Kraay: "The one-on-one save against Mitchell van Bergen, where he reacts almost like an ice hockey goalkeeper, is his speciality. No other goalkeeper in the Eredivisie would have saved Milan Zonneveld's header from just two metres out."

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Van Bergen could scarcely believe the Germany goalkeeper's reaction time: "Normally, when you shoot, you can tell straight away whether you've struck the ball well and whether it's going in. I knew immediately that my finish was good, but then that reaction came out of nowhere. It was pretty crazy."

With ter Stegen keeping four clean sheets in twelve league games, Ajax have become markedly more settled in recent weeks. The record champions now sit third in the Eredivisie, just one point behind leaders PSV.

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Kenneth Perez was similarly enthusiastic on the ESPN programme 'Dit Was Het Weekend'. The former Ajax professional described ter Stegen as a goalkeeper "who earns his team points" and stressed that the German is "a completely different type of goalkeeper from almost all the other keepers in the Eredivisie". His verdict was emphatic: ter Stegen is "exceptional".

Team-mate Tolu Arokodare has noticed the 34-year-old's form in training, too. Speaking to the Belgian daily newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the striker said: "Ter Stegen drives me mad in training. Sometimes it's incredibly frustrating to see him save shot after shot. It makes you want to hit him."

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"He goes into these matches as number one": Klopp backs ter Stegen

For much of his Germany career, ter Stegen served as Manuel Neuer's understudy, including at the home European Championship in 2024. An injury then kept him out of the World Cup in North America. He consequently missed both the goalkeeping drama involving Oliver Baumann and Neuer's temporary return.

Once Neuer announced his retirement from the national team again, ter Stegen finally had his chance. In September, he returned to the Germany side against the Netherlands after a 15-month absence. The 34-year-old was still working his way back to his old level and did not entirely convince. Now he has Klopp's trust: "Ter Stegen goes into these matches as number one," the 59-year-old explained.

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Klopp's decision rests on more than ter Stegen's performances at Ajax: "Marc is having a great season in Amsterdam. It's not just about who is making better saves right now. With goalkeepers, it's about a great deal of stability that they need to project. How can I shape our play in possession? And when we defend with a high line, how do I recognise those situations early?"

Jonas Urbig offers Klopp a promising potential successor, while Alexander Nübel of Besiktas, who joins ter Stegen and Urbig in the squad for this international break, is also a strong candidate. Schalke's Loris Karius is likewise in top form, but did not make the squad. Klopp's choice is far from unwise.

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Rather than replace ter Stegen now, Klopp is relying on his experience and giving the 23-year-old Urbig time to develop without the weight of great expectations. Urbig is still nominally Neuer's backup at Bayern Munich.

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"Ter Stegen hasn't earned it": Klopp's decision draws criticism

Not everyone agrees with Klopp. Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann said: "I don't understand why ter Stegen has earned it. He suffered a serious injury. That was one of the reasons Neuer came back. You also have to say that he hasn't performed well in goal for the national team." Ter Stegen's displays at Ajax have not convinced Hamann either: "I don't see it as something he's earned. He's certainly playing well in goal in Amsterdam, but Nübel is doing that in Turkey too. And there are arguments for Karius being Germany's best goalkeeper."

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Ter Stegen is now playing at an excellent level, closer to the best form of his most successful years at FC Barcelona than he has been for a long time. He must reproduce it for Germany. The upcoming matches against Serbia and Greece give him a chance to justify Klopp's trust and silence his critics at home.