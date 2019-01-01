Man City reveal 125-year anniversary kits as Aguero & Co target more silverware

The reigning Premier League champions, and 2018-19 domestic treble winners, will have their outfits for next season produced in partnership with PUMA

Following their record-breaking 2018-19 season, and PUMA have unveiled Pep Guardiola’s side’s latest look heading into the new campaign.

The design is set to be PUMA’s first collaboration with Manchester City and it takes inspiration from the city’s cultural and industrial heritage, in a season which will mark the club’s 125-year anniversary.

The home kit is the classic Manchester City blue colour, highlighted with subtle purple features, used in previous attire.

The woven jacquard wave pattern on the shirt is representative of the looms which formed a vital part of the cotton industry in the city during the Industrial Revolution.

The away kit draws from a more modern source as it celebrates Manchester’s music scene from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Former nightclub, The Hacienda, is a direct inspiration.

The Hacienda was one of the most important places for emerging artists of all creeds who were looking to make their name.

And so, the primarily black shirt features yellow stripes on the left shoulder, referencing the nightclub’s unique identity.

“The partnership between Manchester City and PUMA goes beyond football. We want the club’s global fans and local Mancunians to all feel invested in this, and it starts with combining our very creative kit designs with authentic stories from Manchester’s history and music scene,” said Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Global Brand Marketing Director.

“We want to bring Manchester City and PUMA’s brand initiatives together when and wherever we can, and that means going beyond the pitch, into wider areas of football culture such as gaming, community, fashion and music. That’s how we can really impact football fans of all ages and demographics.”

In addition to the first team kits that will be released, PUMA and Manchester City are also launching a full range of training items and casual wear.

Home and away kits will be available for purchase from Monday July 1 onwards in stores globally as well as on the Manchester City and PUMA websites.

At the launch, held at the Mayfield Depot in Manchester, local musician and Manchester City fan Bugzy Malone headlined, and presented the launch film, in which he, Guardiola, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Sergio Aguero all feature.