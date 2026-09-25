Manchester City are in deep trouble. The club were found guilty on Friday afternoon of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them over breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations, The Athletic report.

Eighteen months ago, the Premier League drew up a charge sheet containing 115 complaints against the Manchester club. The Citizens were alleged to have breached the financial rules on a massive scale.

Among those 115 complaints, 54 related, for example, to a failure to provide accurate financial information between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons.

Previously, Premier League chairman Richard Masters had indicated that the investigation into Manchester City's breaches was taking longer than initially expected.

Manchester City will still appeal against the ruling of a specially selected committee. The punishment the club will receive is also not yet known.

According to The Athletic, the possible punishments are set out in rule W.51 of the Premier League handbook. The sanctions range from a reprimand and fines to points deductions and even expulsion from the Premier League.

Crucially, points deductions can be applied both at the time of the decision and retrospectively, raising the possibility that Manchester City could even lose titles.