Man City-Burton, Liverpool-Fulham & the biggest aggregate wins in cup football history

The Sky Blues nearly surpassed the record of the biggest two-legged win in EFL Cup history, and Goal rounds up past historic record victories

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side came just short of breaking the record of biggest aggregate win in cup history following their victory over Burton Albion in the EFL Cup second-leg semi-final, after registering a 9-0 win in the first leg.

The 9-0 still hasn't managed to break the record of the single biggest first-leg win in the League Cup, though it is close.

With a narrow 1-0 win in the second leg, Manchester City also missed out on a chance to claim the record for biggest aggregate win in cup history.

So what are the other biggest aggregate wins in the League Cup, and how does Manchester City's record-breaking score rack up against other ties across history? Goal takes a look.

What is the biggest aggregate win in cup history?

The biggest ever aggregate win and margin in English football League Cup history is 11-0, which has been accomplished on separate occasions, dating back to the early 1980s when Liverpool recorded a first-leg 5-0 win followed by a second-leg 6-0 victory over Exeter City.

Ian Rush bagged four goals over the two legs followed by a brace by Kenny Dalglish, and the record was followed by West Ham's annihilation of Bury over two legs that culminated in an aggregate win of 12-1 – but still maintaining a margin of 11-0.

Liverpool have, in fact, managed a margin of 11-0 over two legs twice, with the second two-legged victory coming against Fulham just five years later in 1982. Their first-legged 10-0 win over the Cottagers is still the record for the single largest ever win recorded in the League Cup, with Man City's 9-0 semi-final win over Burton just one goal short.

The Reds also still boast the record for most goals scored on aggregate, with their 13-2 two-legged semi-final over Fulham still the highest-scoring fixture in history by any team.