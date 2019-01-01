Man City are going to Liverpool to win - Fernandinho

Pep Guardiola's side are six points behind the Premier League leaders ahead of their crucial top-of-the-table clash at Anfield

are going to on Sunday to win, according to Fernandinho, as they aim to close the gap on the Anfield outift.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are six points clear at the top of the Premier League and can extend their early lead even further with a victory in Sunday’s crunch game.

But Fernandinho says City will treat the match like any other, by trying to win and is viewing it more as an opportunity to cut the gap on the leaders rather than one where they can remain in touching distance

“We go there and try to win the game," the Brazilian said. "The mentality is always try to win the game, as we did [against ] from the first minute."

Asked if it was a match City cannot afford to lose, he added: "As I say to the lads, with a game like [against Atalanta], if you can't win, you don't lose.

“One man down, both keepers went out for different situations. I think that's the spirit of the lads, for sure.

"As I say, we go there Sunday and try to win the game."

Fernandinho has played at Anfield on seven occasions as a City player, but has never been on the winning side, with last season’s 0-0 draw the only time he has even come away with a point.

Indeed City have only won once at Liverpool’s home once during the Premier League era - back in 2003.

They will travel to Merseyside with Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, Oleksander Zinchenko and David Silva missing through injury while midfielder Rodri is a major doubt.

And the champions are anxiously sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Ederson, who was taken off at half-time in the draw at the San Siro with a thigh strain.

The international is set for tests to see if he can be passed fit for the trip to Merseyside, but Fernandinho says that is not a reason for City to go to the league leaders with any fear.

Article continues below

"There's always a first time in life, no?” said the 34-year-old, who is likely to continue as an emergency centre-back.

“We are searching for this first time to win at Anfield. I am confident we can go there and try to win the game.

"Of course, we will see with Ederson's situation. We are going to train and the medical staff are going to check him and we are going to see if he will be fit or not for Sunday."