Man charged after firework shot at Liver Building during Liverpool title celebrations

The incident happened as Reds fans gathered in the city centre despite warnings from the authorities to stay away

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a firework was thrown at the Liver Building as fans celebrated their side’s Premier League title win on Friday.

Matthew Egglesden from Scarisbrick in Lancashire has been charged with causing criminal damage to the Royal Liver building and firing fireworks in a public place.

The 112-year-old building houses the club offices of city rivals and was partially lit up blue on Friday evening.

Another man, 26-year-old Craig Campbell from Kirkdale in Liverpool, has been charged with assault after a man suffered serious head injuries during the gathering.

Campbell and Egglesden will both appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on Monday, June 29.

Supporters had gathered at the Pier Head to celebrate Liverpool’s title success for the second night in a row despite warnings from the club to stay away amid the risks of the coronavirus pandemic and a possible second wave.

Videos shared on social media shows fans ignoring social-distancing measures with flares and fireworks set off. Videos the next morning showed a considerable amount of rubbish left strewn across the Pier Head and other parts of the city centre.

Merseyside Police say 15 people arrested for various offences, including public order offences, drunk and disorderly and affray, have been bailed whilst investigations continue.

Police issued a section 34 dispersal order for the city centre until Sunday, which gives officers powers to break up groups of more than two people.

A joint statement by Liverpool, Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and fans group Spirit of Shankly condemned the scenes on Friday as “wholly unacceptable”.

“Several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head on Friday June 26 and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety,” read the statement. “Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable.

“The potential danger of a second peak of COVID-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don’t undo everything that has been achieved as a region during lockdown.

“When it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can come together to celebrate. Until that time, the safety of our city and our people continues to be our number one priority.”

Jurgen Klopp's side were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday after suffered defeat to at Stamford Bridge, meaning Liverpool can't now be caught at the top of the table.

Klopp and the players celebrated their victory at Formby Hall golf resort, where they had gathered earlier in the evening to watch the game.