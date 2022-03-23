Mamelodi Sundowns star Zwane breaks silence on Bafana Bafana squad omission and Broos' ageing remarks

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane has insisted that he has no hard feelings towards South Africa head coach Hugo Broos.

This is despite the Belgian mentor having constantly omitted Zwane from the Bafana Bafana squad since he took over in May last year, when he replaced Molefi Ntseki.

Prior to Broos' appointment, Zwane was a Bafana regular and he was one of the key attackers as the Southern African side reached the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Egypt.

When asked why Zwane was left out for his latest squad which will face France and Guinea in international friendly games this month, Broos indicated that the 32-year-old was ageing.

“I am not disappointed at all. I am a professional player. What I can say is that I respect the coach’s decision," Zwane told the media at Sundowns’ MTN8 Goals for Charity initiative.

"I support the guys all the way. I have not yet spoken to the coach. And I don’t have anything against him as well.”

Nicknamed Mshishi, Zwane is one of the best players to have graced the PSL having been named the league's Midfielder of the Season twice and also won the Footballer of the Year accolade.

The experienced playmaker stated that he will focus on Sundowns and push himself in order to improve his game, having scored eight goals and provided five assists from 29 competitive games this term.

“As a player, I’ll keep on pushing, hoping that my chance will come. If not, I’ll still keep on pushing. There are things that I still want to achieve personally, with the team," he continued.

"So, I have to push myself and try to improve in every game."

Zwane, who has been likened to local icon Doctor Khumalo, boasts of 23 Bafana caps and the last time he played for the national team was in 2020 against Sao Tome and Principe.

He scored twice as South Africa defeated Sao Tome and Principe 4-2 in the 2021 Afcon qualifier at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.