Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates learn Caf inter-club quarter-final opponents

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates learned their opponents in this season's Caf Inter-club quarter-finals on Tuesday afternoon.



Sundowns will face Petro de Luanda of Angola in the Champions League tie, while Pirates were pitted against Tanzanian giants Simba in the Confederation Cup following the draw that took place at the Caf headquarters in Egypt.



Masandawana reached this stage after dominating Group A - winning five of their six matches and they finished at the top of the group which included reigning African champions Al Ahly.



Their quarter-final opponents Petro booked their spot in the last eight after finishing second in Group D behind Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.



Sundowns met Petro in the 2019/20 Champions League group stage with Masandawana winning 3-0 at home, before the two teams drew 2-2 in Angola.



The winner on aggregate between the two sides will square off with either Belouizdad of Algeria or Wydad in the two-legged semi-finals.



Meanwhile, Pirates reached this stage of Africa's secondary club tournament after finishing at the top of Group B having recorded four wins, one defeat and one draw.



The Buccaneers will now face off with Simba, who were the runners-up in Group D behind Berkane with the Moroccan side winning the group on goal-difference.



This will be the first ever meeting between Pirates and Simba, but the latter faced Bucs' arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs in last season's Champions League.



Chiefs eliminated Simba in the quarter-finals as they emerged 4-3 winners on aggregate, but Amakhosi went on to lose to Al Ahly in the final.



The winner between Pirates and Simba on aggregate will take on one of the Libyan giants Al-Ittihad or Al Ahli Tripoli in the two-legged semi-finals.



Champions League and Confederation Cup quarter-finals matches are expected to be played later this month and Caf will announce the dates and kick-off times in due course.