Mali forward Marega named Porto Footballer of the Year

The 28-year-old attacker was one of the biggest winners of Sergio Conceicao's squad at the club's annual gala award night

Moussa Marega has been named Footballer of the Year for 2019 following his impressive goalscoring run.

Marega was crowned the best player in Sergio Conceicao's side on Thursday, after scoring 25 goals across all competitions so far this year, including his four goals in eight Primeira Liga games this campaign.

The Malian forward becomes the second African player to win the annual award after 's Yacine Brahimi clinched it in 2017.

The ceremony was dominated by the handball and cricket teams while Guinea-Bissau-born Romario Baro won the Young Athlete of the Year and 17-year-old Fabio Silva won the Golden Dragon Athlete Revelation of the Year.

On the international scene, Marega has not played for Mali since their exit in the Round of 16 of the 2019 .

The 28-year-old missed their 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Chad as he continues his recovery from an injury layoff.