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Mohamed SalahGetty Images

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Malek Al-Khulood mocks Salah deal: the Saudi league is not suitable for spending a retirement holiday

Transfers
Trabzonspor
Saudi Pro League
M. Salah
Al Kholood
Türkiye
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

The Egyptian star chose the Turkish league

American businessman Ben Harburg, owner of the Saudi club Al-Kholood, has mocked Egyptian star Mohamed Salah's move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor announced the official signing of Salah on Wednesday, completing one of the most prominent deals of this summer's transfer market.


Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years inside the Anfield fortress, a spell packed with individual and collective silverware.


Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK


Plenty had been waiting on his next move, with a switch to the Saudi league widely expected, particularly to Al-Ittihad, who tried to sign him according to numerous press reports.

He settled the matter by joining the Turkish league instead, opting for Trabzonspor to begin a new chapter in his career.

Harburg took aim at the deal on his official account on "X": "He has gone to the right league. The Saudi Pro League is not the right place to spend a retirement holiday."



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