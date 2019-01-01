Malaysia ratings: vs Timor-Leste

Ong Kim Swee's Malaysia still struggled against Timor-Leste, but managed to record their first win and their first clean sheet. in the SEA Games.

Haziq Nadzli - 6/10

He was still chosen to start by Ong Kim Swee, and still showed nerves when the ball is hit towards him. But in the end he kept a clean sheet.

Dominic Tan - 6/10

The central defender lost the good performance he put in in the first match, and on Monday looked as nervy as his defensive teammates.

Irfan Zakaria - 6/10

The 4-0 scoreline did not reflect the match truthfully, as Timor-Leste still created chances thanks to Malaysian defence's porousness. They were however let down by their own lack of clinical finishing.

Adam Nor Azlin - 6/10

The overaged player looked far from convincing in the match, and was lucky that they were not punished by

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

The right midfielder ensured that Malaysia had an extra attacking channel, and came away with a first half assist.

Syamer Kutty - 6/10

Timor-Leste are not the toughest side in the group, so he was able to help Malaysia control the midfield. However he could not ensure that his passes to the forwards were a lot more effective.

Daniel Amier - 5/10

The midfielder had a relatively quiet night and was not outstanding.

Umar Hakeem - 5/10

The teenage midfielder was constantly kept in check by the opposition defence, and he was far from effective.

Faisal Halim - 6/10

Starting for the first time in place of Akhyar Rashid, the forward ensured that they are dangerous in attack, including an attempt that struck both goalposts before it was buried by Hadi Fayyadh. Taken off at halftime and replaced by Akhyar.

Hadi Fayyadh - 7/10

The striker had his best game yet in the tournament, to net a brace in the first half. Could have made it a hat-trick had he been more clinical.

Luqman Hakim - 6/10

The teenage flanker put in an intense performance, but in the end could not find the back of the net.

Substitutions:

Akhyar Rashid - 6/10

A second half substitution who underwhelmed massively when he came on as a forward, but late in the match he latched on to a good pass by R. Kogilreswaran before netting Malaysia's fourth goal of the night.

R. Kogilreswaran, Danial Haqim- NA

Second half changes who offered little threat to the Myanmar defence.

