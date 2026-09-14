Major surprise in the Premier League: Aston Villa are targeting Sergio Ramos

Aston Villa, hit by several injuries in defence, have moved for centre-back Sergio Ramos, who is currently a free agent. Reports claim manager Unai Emery met his fellow Spaniard in person. The English side want to bolster their back line with a world-class star ahead of a demanding schedule. However, with Sergio Ramos not included on the UEFA list for the Champions League, he will not be able to play if the transfer goes through.





Emery's choice - According to the Spanish outlet "Fichajes", Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has personally tried to convince the veteran 40-year-old defender. Having met his fellow Spaniard, Emery wants to ease the shortage of centre-backs in his squad by leaning on Ramos's leadership and experience.