Brandt went off injured in the 38th minute of Ajax's 1-0 Eredivisie win against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday evening.

The 30-year-old suddenly went to ground, his face contorted in pain, without any contact from an opponent. Nothing indicated what injury he had suffered, and a diagnosis is still pending.

After brief treatment on the pitch, Brandt looked worried, suggesting it could be a more serious injury. The former Bundesliga star was at least able to leave the pitch without assistance, though he limped slightly.

Will Julian Brandt be sidelined by injury at Ajax?

Oscar Gloukh replaced the 48-cap Germany international, who could not continue. Tolu Arokodare had scored the winner for Ajax in the ninth minute. Those vital three points kept the Amsterdam side second in the table and took them to within one point of leaders Feyenoord Rotterdam, who had earlier dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Fortuna Sittard.

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Ajax would suffer a major blow if Brandt is sidelined. The playmaker joined on a free transfer in the summer after his contract with Borussia Dortmund expired and has made a strong start at his new club. He is already a key figure in the way Ajax play, with eight goals in 17 appearances across all competitions. Brandt also provided his first two assists in an Ajax shirt in last weekend's 2-1 away win at Sparta Rotterdam.