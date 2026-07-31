Major breakthrough for Chelsea star: sports court gives him the green light to return

Mykhailo Mudryk can return to competitive football with immediate effect. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has partially upheld the Ukraine and Chelsea winger's appeal against his four-year doping ban.

The 25-year-old has not kicked a ball in a competitive match since November 2024. The English Football Association provisionally suspended him the following month after his sample returned a "positive result" for the banned substance "meldonium", before handing down the maximum four-year ban.

Mudryk took his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which delivered its final ruling clearing him to play again "with immediate effect". He acknowledged breaching anti-doping rules and accepted an agreement under which his suspension would count as equal to the time he had already spent out of the game.

Chelsea, in a statement on their official website, said they hoped Mudryk would regain his "full physical fitness and return to the squad on the pitch". The club confirmed he would officially join their pre-season tour ahead of the new campaign.