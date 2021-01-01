Mahrez scores, Gueye sent off as Manchester City secure victory over Paris Saint-Germain

The Algeria international found the back of the net while the Senegal midfielder was shown a red card as the Citizens edged the Parisians

Riyad Mahrez scored while Idrissa Gueye was sent off as Manchester City secured a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg semi-final of Wednesday’s Champions League game.

Mahrez has been in fine form for the Citizens this season and against the French champions, he was handed a starting role and helped his side move closer to reaching the final of the top European competition.

Senegal international Gueye was shown a straight red card in the encounter for a serious foul play on Ilkay Gundogan.

Pep Guardiola’s men started the game on the back foot, allowing the Parisians to dictate the pace in the opening 15 minutes which saw them concede as early as the 15th minute.

Marquinhos powered home a fine header past goalkeeper Ederson Moraes after connecting with Angel Di Maria’s cross to put PSG in front.

The Citizens made frantic efforts to try and level proceedings before the half-time break, with Mahrez attempting a header towards goal in the 32nd minute.

Notwithstanding Manchester City’s efforts, the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the French side who dominated the encounter.

After the restart, the Citizens stepped up their quest to avoid defeat and were rewarded for the showings when Kevin De Bruyne levelled matters for the side in the 64th minute after he was set up by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Having made several attempts to hit the back of the net, the moment eventually came for Mahrez to score from the free-kick in the 71st minute.

The Algeria international curled home a superb kick, leaving goalkeeper Keylor Navas with no chance to seal the victory for City.

The forward has now been directly involved in 20 goals in just 26 starts in the Champions League [8 goals, 12 assists].

Six minutes later, the Parisians suffered a further blow when they were reduced 10 men after Gueye tackled Gundogan from behind and was subsequently shown the red card.

The Senegal international thus became the first player to be sent off twice in a single Champions League campaign since Alvaro Arbeloa for Real Madrid in 2012-13.

Mahrez will hope to deliver another five-star performance in the second leg, scheduled for May 4 at Etihad Stadium.

The winger has now bagged 12 goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.