Mahrez scores first Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City demolish Watford

The Algeria international was one of the scorers as Pep Guardiola’s men handed a heavy defeat to the Hornets at the Etihad Stadium

Riyad Mahrez scored his first Premier League goal of the season in ’s 8-0 thumping of on Saturday.

After opening his goal account in their victory against , the winger was handed his fourth start this term and delivered a sterling performance.

The Citizens hit the ground running, with David Silva opening the scoring only a minute into the encounter off Kevin De Bruyne’s assist.

Sergio Aguero doubled the lead six minutes later from the penalty spot before international Mahrez found the net in the 12th minute, with a deflected free-kick to further compound the woes of their visitors.

Bernardo Silva scored the fourth goal for City before Nicolas Otamendi made it five before the half-time break.

City continued their imperious performance after the restart, with international Silva grabbing his second and third goals in the game before De Bruyne sealed the commanding display off a Mahrez assist.

The former winger featured for the duration of the game. forward Ismaila Sarr was introduced in the 59th minute but could not help the Hornets grab a consolation goal.

Mahrez will hope to make his fifth start when Manchester City take on in a League Cup outing on Tuesday.