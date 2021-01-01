Mahrez joins Fowler, Giggs, Salah in Premier League exclusive list as Manchester City beat Southampton

The Algeria international scored twice to help Pep Guardiola’s men extend their lead at the top of the table

Riyad Mahrez has joined Robbie Fowler, Robin van Persie, Ryan Giggs, Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku and Olivier Giroud to score more than 50 Premier League goals with the left foot.

The forward scored twice to help the Citizens secure a 5-2 victory over Southampton in Wednesday’s English top-flight game at Etihad Stadium.

The winger was afforded his 19th Premier League start this season and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally and helped Pep Guardiola’s men to further extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Citizens hit the ground running in the encounter with Kevin De Bruyne opening the scoring in the 15th minute after pouncing on a loose ball.

James Ward-Prowse levelled proceedings for the Saints 10 minutes later, converting from the penalty spot after Aymeric Laporte pulled Jannik Vestergaard in the area.

Mahrez then found the back of the net with a superb left-footed shot and, thus, joined the likes of Fowler, van Persie, Giggs, Salah, Lukaku and Giroud among players who have scored 50 goals or more with their left foot in the English top-flight.

7 - Riyad Mahrez's strike was his 50th with his left foot in the Premier League, becoming the seventh player to reach that tally in the competition (also Fowler, van Persie, Giggs, Salah, Lukaku and Giroud). Wand. #MCISOU pic.twitter.com/sNFhlUsuCJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2021

Moments before the end of the first-half, Ilkay Gundogan further increased City’s lead when he pounced on a loose ball after Mahrez’s effort hit the woodwork.

After the restart, the Algeria international completed his brace in a brilliant style when he dribbled past his markers before unleashing a fine strike into the back of the net.

Che Adams reduced the deficit for Southampton in the 56th minute before De Bruyne sealed the victory for Manchester City three minutes later.

The win at Etihad Stadium ensured the Citizens extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with 14 points.

Mahrez featured for 61 minutes before making way for Ferran Torres while Mali international Moussa Djenepo played for 46 minutes before he was replaced by Nathan Tella.

The 30-year-old Algeria winger has now scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

Article continues below

Mahrez will hope to continue his impressive performances when Manchester City take on Fulham in their next league game on March 13.