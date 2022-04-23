Manchester United's out-of-form captain Harry Maguire has been dropped for Manchester United's clash with Arsenal after receiving an alleged bomb threat at his home earlier in the week.

Police were reportedly called to Maguire's home in Cheshire to look for explosives on Thursday after he was sent allegedly sent a threatening message via email.

The 29-year-old has been subjected to fierce criticism due to his underwhelming performances for United this season, and an online petition has been set up for him to be removed as captain, with Ralf Rangnick deciding against including him in his starting XI for Saturday's trip to Emirates Stadium.

Rangnick explains decision to drop Maguire

With Maguire reduced to a place among the interim manager's substitutes, Raphael Varane has been drafted back into the centre of defence alongside Victor Lindelof after recovering from a knock.

Rangnick explained his decision to drop Maguire ahead of kick-off, telling MUTV: "I had to make a decision between the three of them, Harry has had a tough week so I decided to give him a rest and play Varane and Lindelof."

Alex Telles has also returned to Rangnick's line-up at left-back, with Diogo Dalot prefered to Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the opposite side.

Phil Jones, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have also lost their places after the 4-0 loss at Liverpool last time out, with Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho lining up against Arsenal alongside a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here's your #MUFC starting XI 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2022

Ronaldo returns

Ronaldo missed the Liverpool defeat after being granted compassionate leave due to the tragic death of his baby son.

Rangnick confirmed that the Portuguese was available again on Friday, though, and he will lead the line for the Red Devils as they seek to get back to winning ways in north London.

Should Ronaldo find the net against the Gunners, he will become the 33rd man to reach 100 Premier League goals, with the 37-year-old currently boasting 15 from 26 top-flight outings in 2021-22.

