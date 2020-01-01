'Madrid have won absolutely nothing yet' - Zidane not getting carried away by La Liga advantage

While rivals Barcelona may have drawn two games in a row, the Blancos boss is not taking anything for granted in the title race

Zinedine Zidane is adamant the title race is far from over in , insisting "have won absolutely nothing" yet despite 's recent wobble.

Leaders Madrid hold a one-point lead over their arch-rivals and also have a game in hand against to take in on Thursday, where they will be aiming to make it six successive wins since the 2019-20 season resumed in .

In contrast, Barca have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. The reigning champions drew for a third time in four outings on Tuesday, twice pegged back by Atletico Madrid in a frustrating 2-2 stalemate at Camp Nou.

Having picked up four points in the two Clasico contests during the campaign, giving them the added buffer of the head-to-head advantage, the Blancos are now firm favourites to finish on top.

Zidane, however, is refusing to take anything for granted.

"We haven't won anything [yet]," the Madrid boss told a press conference on Wednesday. "We have six games. Eighteen points.

"Until we are mathematically champions, we have to keep going, our rivals are going to do everything they can to win their games.

"No confidence and no saying, 'this is over'.

"I've experienced this situation as a player. We have won absolutely nothing."

A goal from Casemiro was enough for Zidane's side to overcome struggling 1-0 at the weekend, boosting their bid to win the league for the first time since 2017.

With neighbours Atletico helping them out by holding Barca, Madrid have the opportunity to move four points clear at the summit when they face fifth-placed Getafe.

"I'm very happy and proud of the players," Zidane added. "But we have six 'finals' left and one is tomorrow.

"We have to think about trying our best to win. We're good, but this doesn't mean anything."

After their latest outing, Madrid will start preparing for a trip to on Sunday, after which they will benefit from five days rest before playing host to Deportivo .

Zidane's men could end up winning a domestic and European double come August, but they must first overcome a 2-1 last 16 first-leg deficit against when the resumes.