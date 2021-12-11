Madrid derby: How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in 2021-22 La Liga from India?

Real Madrid face reigning champions Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernebeu this Sunday in what promises to be an intriguing tie.

Diego Simeone's men are playing catch-up this season as they find themselves 10-points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Here's how to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in 2021-22 La Liga from India.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid start?

Game Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Date Monday, December 13 Time 1:30am IST

How to watch the Madrid derby on TV & live stream in India?

Viacom18 Media have won the rights to broadcast La Liga in India.

The Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid may also be streamed live on Voot Select in India.

MTV, the flagship channel of Viacom18, will air the Madrid derby on TV.

TV channels (English) Online streaming MTV Voot Select

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Team news & key stats

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Atleti's Luis Suarez are not certain to take part in Sunday's derby, with the latter having suffered a muscle issue in the 3-1 win at Porto in the Champions League while the Frenchman was absent against Inter with a hamstring problem.

Key Stats:

This will be the 169th meeting between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga (89 wins for the White team and 39 for Atlético) – it’s the second most played regional derby in the competition ever after the Catalonian derby (173 -101 wins for Barcelona and 34 for Espanyol).

Real Madrid are the first team in the Top 5 European Leagues this season with two players have score 10+ goals in league competition: Karim Benzema (12) and Vinícius Junior (10).

Atlético de Madrid striker Luis Suárez has scored 10 goals in 13 LaLiga appearances against Real Madrid, more than any other player has netted against the White team in the competition since his arrival in 2014/15.

Carlo Ancelotti has failed to win in his four LaLiga games against Atlético de Madrid (D1 L3) and is the only Real Madrid manager to go winless in his first four matches in the competition against the Red and White side.



