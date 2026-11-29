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Jose Mourinho's decision to start Vinicius Junior against Alaves has drawn fresh criticism after Real Madrid were unable to avoid defeat, in a match that reignited the debate over the Brazilian star's role in the team and how far the coach's choices affect the balance of the line-up. The criticism did not stop at the result. Former Real Madrid player Poli Rincon felt Mourinho got his handling of the game wrong, particularly with his substitutions.

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Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Alaves, and the spotlight is back on Mourinho. Fans whistled several of his decisions, none more so than his insistence on starting Vinicius in La Liga for the first time since his four-match suspension ended.

Rincon felt the Portuguese coach misread the game. "It wasn't a smart decision. They whistled him because he's breaking the team apart," he said. In the former Real Madrid player's view, one move in particular angered the supporters: Mourinho's insistence on handing the Brazilian winger a starting spot.

"Vinicius can't be a starter in this team, and Mourinho insists on playing him from the start," Rincon said. "He should have taken off Vinicius, not Arda Guler. If he doesn't put it right in the coming games, he could suffer another disappointment." His comments come with Madrid repeatedly losing when the Brazilian starts on the left wing.

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Three defeats with Vinicius in the starting line-up

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According to a report by Defensa Central, Real Madrid have lost three matches this season with Vinicius in the starting line-up: against Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Alaves. That record has reopened the debate over whether it's worth relying on him from the start. Rincon believes the pattern means Mourinho must rethink, especially as the player has yet to do enough to guarantee his place in the side.

Then again, Madrid's run of ten straight wins included hard-fought victories over AEK Athens and Roma, both of which Vinicius started. Against Celta Vigo, he began on the bench before coming on to help secure a 2-1 win, and his critics point to that game when discussing his impact on the line-up.

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Vinicius's change of position catches the eye

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Rincon did see something positive in Mourinho's experiment against Alaves: shifting Vinicius to the right instead of his usual position on the left wing. The Brazilian normally plays on the left when he starts, with Diomande switching flanks to play on the right.

"On the right we don't have a winger. There's only Valverde," Rincon said. He added that moving Vinicius to the other flank let Real Madrid attack down both wings, with Espi able to pose a threat and trouble opponents in the box. His complaint was the timing. Mourinho made the adjustment too late, he argued, when it could have been put to use earlier.

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Mourinho is determined to give Vinicius the chance to recover his form and his standing, but Rincon warned against constantly relying on comebacks. "You can't always have to come back in games," he said. Vinicius has two goals and three assists this season. Those numbers aren't yet enough to win him the battle for a starting place.

Read more: Vinicius discord: Guler warning leaves Mourinho facing a major gamble