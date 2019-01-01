'Maddison could take Liverpool to next level' - Carragher urges Reds to move for Leicester star

The Anfield outfit would be boosted by the arrival of a new playmaker and the Foxes midfielder is the man, according to ex-England defender

Leicester's midfield marvel James Maddison is the man to take to the next level, Jamie Carragher believes.

The talented playmaker continues to catch the eye for the Foxes and created 100 chances last season, more than any other player in the Premier League.

Maddison has started where he left off this term, whipping in the corner for Wilfred Ndidi to head home in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Reds legend Carragher insists Maddison is the player Liverpool should look at to bolster their midfield ranks.

“I think he is the one player outside of the top six who Liverpool should be looking at," he said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

“People have been talking about Coutinho coming back, but obviously that hasn’t happened as he’s gone to , but if you're looking in the Premier League, yes he will cost a lot of money, but he should be the one Liverpool are looking at if you’re going to that next step up.”

Fellow pundit Gary Neville is another big fan of the attacking midfielder and even went as far as comparing him to two Premier League greats.

“I think he’s outstanding," he added. "No 10s aren’t as fashionable nowadays, it’s more about wide strikers who score the goals.

“It used to be about the [Gianfranco] Zolas and [Eric] Cantonas, and he is a genuine creative player who will go on to play for and be involved in the European Championship. I think he is fantastic.”

The 22-year-old started his career at hometown club Coventry City before moving to Norwich in 2016.

Maddison spent two seasons at Carrow Road, netting 16 goals in 53 matches in the Championship while also spending a spell on loan at .

Having lit up the second tier, Maddison sealed a switch to Leicester and took to the Premier League with ease.