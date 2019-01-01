Madagascar defender Jeremy Morel leaves Lyon for Ligue 1 rivals Rennes
Rennes have confirmed the signing of Madagascar international Jeremy Morel on a free transfer from Ligue 1 rivals Lyon.
Morel penned a one-year deal with the Roazhon Park outfit after his contract with the Kids expired at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
The 35-year-old left-back joined Lyon from Marseille in 2015 and played 12 league matches last term, as they finished third in the French top-flight.
The Madagascar international, born in Lorient, has spent his entire career in the French league.
[ #MercatoSRFC ] @jmorel15 est #RougeEtNoir !— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) July 16, 2019
✍ L'expérimenté latéral gauche a paraphé un contrat d'un an avec le @staderennais . 🤝
Degemer mat Jérémy !
➡ https://t.co/W1QGCBTXCB
--- #ToutDonner 💪🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/6ws1klsACk
On the international scene, Morel made his debut for Madagascar in November 2018 against Sudan and was part of the team that featured in the country's debut appearance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
He missed the Barea's group games due to injury but featured in their knockout round outings, including their Round of the 16 victory over Democratic Republic of Congo and quarter-final encounter against Tunisia, which ended 3-0 in favour of the North Africans.