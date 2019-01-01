Jurado, Macias again on roster as Martino calls Mexico mini-camp

The group will get together between Sept. 15-Sept. 18 as El Tri continues its preparations for the Concacaf Nations League

Tata Martino is going to get another look at 's young talent.

A few weeks after he convened a national team camp largely comprised of young players ahead of October's Concacaf Nations League games, the El Tri manager is set to convene another mini-camp filled with Liga MX players, largely born after 1996.

Four players from Pachuca lead the way, with midfielders Erick Aguirre and Francisco Figueroa joined by Tuzo teammates Kevin Alvarez and Roberto de la Rosa. A trio of Leon players with young forward duo Jose Juan Macias and Jesus Godinez and midfielder Ivan Rodriguez representing the other Grupo Pachuca outfit.

A duo from Queretaro, the surprising league leader after eight rounds of play, returns from last month's mini-camp, with forward Paolo Yrizar and center back Luis Romo, the oldest player in the squad, both earning recalls after showing positive things in the previous camp.

Since his arrival in January, Martino has worked with Liga MX clubs to get them to release players during the week after their weekend matches. This is the third time a camp has taken place, with players set to travel to Mexico City's training center Sept. 15 and work with the national team until the 18th, when they'll return to their clubs.

El Tri topped the United States 3-0 last week but was blown out by on Tuesday in a 4-0 defeat, the first loss of Martino's tenure. Now the attention turns to the Concacaf Nations League, which Mexico begins with a trip to meet Bermuda on Oct. 11. They'll play a preparation friendly against Trinidad and Tobago on a non-FIFA date, meeting the Soca Warriors on Oct. 2.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Raul Gudino (Chivas), Sebastian Jurado (Veracruz), Jose Hernandez (Atlas)

Defenders: Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Jesus Angulo (Atlas), Luis Romo (Queretaro), Vladmir Lorona (Tijuana), Johan Vasquez (Monterrey), Alan Mozo (Pumas), Ismael Govea (Atlas), Gerardo Arteaga (Santos Laguna), Aldo Cruz (Tijuana), Cristian Calderon (Necaxa), Adrian Mora (Toluca)

Midfielders: Ivan Rodriguez (Leon), Jesus Angulo (Necaxa), Francisco Figueroa (Pachuca), Jose Esquivel (Juarez), Ulises Cardona (Atlas), Jairo Torres (Atlas), Erick Aguirre (Pachuca), Adrian Lozano (Santos Laguna), Francisco Cordova (America), Jonathan Gonzalez (Monterrey)

Forwards: Paolo Yrizar (Querataro), Jose Juan Macias (Leon), Jesus Godinez (Leon), Roberto de la Rosa (Pachuca)