Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has opened up on his future at the club in an interview with ESPN, paying a glowing tribute to Argentina legend Lionel Messi along the way.

Only earlier this month, the midfielder admitted he had felt "very sad" that Liverpool never offered to renew his deal. He stayed at Anfield last summer anyway, turning down chances to leave.

The Argentina international had voiced his disappointment at Liverpool handing new contracts to his midfield team-mates Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, while no similar offer came his way.

Mac Allister said: "There is no decisive decision yet. My contract still runs for another two years. And as I said, I will give everything I have. Many things can happen during this period, and there are numerous options available."

He added: "I hope it extends for more years, but if it is limited to just two years, then I will have to enjoy them with my family, because I have no doubt whatsoever that I am at one of the best clubs in the world."

Turning to his country, the former Brighton man said Argentina will have to "become stronger as a team" as they prepare for a future without Messi.

Mac Allister continued: "The words about Messi are always the same: gratitude, and the awareness that another player like him will never come along. We enjoyed our time with him enormously."

"We are also grateful to him for everything he helped us achieve in terms of titles," he went on. "His farewell moment will certainly be a very emotional occasion."

He added: "It will be a different process with new players joining. And we have to start coming to terms with the fact that the best player in the world, who made all the difference, will no longer be there, and that we will have to become stronger as a team. That will be the most important thing."

Ask him about Messi's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year, at the age of 39, and Mac Allister brims with confidence.

"Yes, absolutely," the 27-year-old stated. "As Argentinians, we would like Messi to win it. He delivered an exceptional World Cup and I see no reason why he should not be given the award."

He continued: "Also, it is understood that numbers now play a big role these days, something that did not carry this much importance in the past, and you do not know exactly on what basis people vote."

"But every candidate in contention is a great player, and anyone who comes close to it deserves it," he added. "And we all know that Leo always puts the team ahead of individual achievements, so it will not be a big problem for him."

Messi leaves the Argentina national team as its all-time top scorer and most-capped player, with 125 goals in 207 appearances.

Mac Allister returns to Liverpool duty after the international break, when Manchester City visit Anfield on 11 October.



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