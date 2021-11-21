Lyon-Marseille halted after Payet struck by water bottle thrown by fan
By Seth Vertelney
Marseille's match at Lyon on Sunday was halted just four minutes in after a fan struck Marseille star Dimitri Payet in the head with a water bottle.
Payet was lining up to take a corner kick when a projectile struck him in the head, sending him to the ground.
The referee quickly stopped play and sent both teams to their respective dressing rooms.
More to follow...