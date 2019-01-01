Lyle Foster: Former Orlando Pirates striker reveals inspiring advice from Fabregas

The Bucs academy product is looking to prove his himself during his loan spell with the three-time Pro League title winners

Former striker Lyle Foster is keen to make use of the advice he received from one of the top players in world football.

The youth international had an opportunity to work with former players Cesc Fabregas and Radamel Falcao at giants AS .

Foster, who Monaco recently loaned out to Belgian side Cercle Brugge, has now revealed what he has learned from 2010 Fifa World Cup-winning midfielder Fabregas.

“I have learned to win. When you are surrounded by winners then all you want to do is win,” Foster told Daily Sun.

“Cesc [Fabregas] for example speaks to me quite often, he is like an older brother to me. He has given me a lot of advice and told me how he has been through it all.

“It is just so amazing how he can humble himself, like he’s Cesc Fabregas, he’s done it all, he’s won the World Cup.

"But he can speak to a nobody like myself and tell me to be patient and understand that this is a process and my chance will come. He told me to continue working, he’s just a great person and great footballer as well."

Foster was coached by legend Thierry Henry at Monaco last season, but the retired French striker was fired in January 2019.

The 19-year-old marksman understands why the former Ligue 1 champions loaned him out and he is eager to prove his worth.

“Monaco is a big club which needs results which is why they brought in the big guns, for me at this point the more important thing is to play regular first-team football," he added.

"When I feel I’m ready and I have gained enough experience and the club feel the same, I’m sure I will get another chance to prove my worth.

“I would like to thank my club for allowing me to go and get game time. I moved to because I believe it’s the right place for me to grow, I wanted to play regular senior football this season.

"I’ve set targets and goals for myself and hopefully I can help the team do well this season and also do well for myself before going back to Monaco next season.”

Foster netted once as South Africa defeated Zimbabwe 5-0 in the 2019 Caf Under-23 qualifier in Soweto on Friday.

The second-leg match is scheduled to be played in Bulawayo on Tuesday and the winner on aggregate will qualify for the continental finals, which will be hosted by .