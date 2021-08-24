Luyindama 'came to Turkey for Galatasaray and will stay forever’

The 27-year-old centre-back revealed his happiness at getting first goal of the season and further said he will not leave the Turkish side

Christian Luyindama has affirmed his commitment to playing for Galatasaray after his goal enabled the Turkish side to beat Hatayspor 2-1 in a Super Lig match on Monday night.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo centre-back had the final say in the fixture at Atatürk Olympic Stadium after he scored the winner in the 88th minute.

It was Hatayspor who scored first in the third minute after Saba Lobzhanidze met Kamil Ahmet's pass in the penalty area to slot past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

However, Galatasaray pulled level in the 30th minute when Algeria international Sofiane Feghouli beat goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi from close range after Alexandru Cicaldau’s effort hit the goalpost and bounced back into play.

And with the game destined for a 1-1 draw, Luyindama powered home the winning goal after he directed Omer Bayram’s free-kick past goalkeeper Mohamedi.

The 27-year-old has revealed his happiness at notching the winning goal, which was his first for the season, and further said he was committed to playing for Fatih Terim’s charges.

“I have worked hard until today [Monday]. I prepared myself in the best way possible. Today, we saw the result with the goal I scored.” gave the answer,” Luyindama told the club’s official website after the game.

With several reports linking the player with a transfer from Galatasaray, Luyindama dismissed the claims by saying: “I came to Turkey for Galatasaray. There may be a step in the transfer, but I will play in Galatasaray forever.”

On his return to action after recovering from injury, Luyindama said: “Tonight [Monday] I would also like to thank our doctor Yener İnce. I had a tough time after the surgery.

“He always motivated me in those difficult times. Before I scored tonight, he told me I was going to score. I would also like to thank our teacher Fatih Terim for always trusting me.”

On his message to the fans after making a comeback, he said: “Boss is back! I am here now!”

Luyindama suffered a career-threatening injury while playing for DR Congo against Gambia on November 18, 2019.